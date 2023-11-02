NCRI-US: Tehran Matches Soaring Belligerence with Intensified Domestic Crackdown

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), says that Tehran’s repressive measures only serve to fuel revolutionary fervor in the streets and are no longer effective in subduing the populace.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), explains that intensified repressive measures in Iran only serve to fuel revolutionary fervor in the streets:

Amidst the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East, Iran's clerical regime has seized the opportunity to intensify its domestic crackdown, exploiting the world's diverted attention and the shock within Iranian society.

Throughout October, a series of executions were carried out by the regime, with prisoners facing the gallows in different prisons across the country. Additionally, the regime has adopted systematic tactics to suppress gatherings, identify participants, and make arrests.

The regime's brutal response has extended to protests by Iran's Baluchi minority in Zahedan, located in Sistan and Baluchistan Province. Every week, during Friday prayer sermons, security forces employ severe tactics such as beatings, tear gas, water cannons, mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, and ill-treatment.

Regardless of the implications of the round of war and mayhem in the Middle East for Tehran, the regime cannot escape the certainty of its ultimate demise, as dictated by the reality in the streets of Iran, which are simmering with discontent.

These desperate measures only serve to stoke the flames of discontent and anger in the streets. Unbridled savagery is no longer effective in subduing the populace.

Let’s be very clear. The democratic revolution may have ebbs and flows, but it is moving upward, pointing to the regime’s downfall. Nothing can save a desperate regime that considers its people as its biggest enemy; indeed, the Iranian nation will free itself from the clutches of its ruthless rulers.

----------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

-------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.