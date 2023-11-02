Commercial Private Loan Options for Investors & Business Owners – Seven Lending launches New Options in British Columbia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Lending, a trusted name in the Private and Commercial Lending Industry, is thrilled to announce its latest offering – Private Commercial Loans tailored to support the dreams of budding entrepreneurs and investors in British Columbia.
In the current market, a lot of investors and business owners are finding it tough to access capital and financing for their projects and Seven Lending aims to cater to this market. With a wide experience in Private Lending, Seven Lending has recently started new products to cater to clients on the commercial side.
Working in various roles for Mortgage Investment Corporations and Mortgage Brokerages, Raghav Manchanda who is the Managing Broker of Seven Lending realized that there was a better way to go about Private lending and he felt that he needed to do something that gives people access to private lending in a much more customer friendly, transparent, and honest way. With a focus on being the company that is transparent, fair, and has access to the best options for private lending, he started the journey of Seven Lending. It has been a top choice of Private and Home Equity Loans for the residents of BC ever since.
Recently, Seven Lending expanded to new options for Commercial Lending and is now able to offer the following types of solutions:
Land and Construction Financing
In the current market, investors and builders are having a hard time getting money for buying land, building multi-family projects, or building a home for themselves. Seven Lending has a wide variety of options across BC to help people with the financing needed for buying land, refinancing Land, or Building / Construction – for both residential and multi-family projects.
Office and Warehouse Financing – Even 100% financing for Offices
A lot of business owners and investors don’t know how to buy a space for their business. Not only is there a knowledge gap but a lot of traditional mortgage brokers do not know how to help such clients with this purchase. The team at Seven Lending has wide experience in financing Offices, Warehouses, and other commercial buildings. One of their offerings is up to 100% financing of Offices for operating businesses.
Second Mortgages on Commercial Properties
Seven Lending realizes that a lot of people can need additional funds for their business or investments and if they own a commercial property, Seven Lending can help them with getting a second mortgage or equity loan against their commercial properties.
Equipment and Truck Loans
For all the business owners who own trucks or business equipment and are looking for financing against them – Seven Lending has many lenders to help them. In fact, they can even help with refinancing equipment or Trucks which can often help a lot of business owners in reducing their monthly payments and accessing quick cash.
Home Equity Loan and Second Mortgages for business investment or pay off CRA
A lot of business owners need quick funds to help with business expansion or maybe to pay off taxes with CRA. If clients own a home, Seven Lending can often approve within a few hours for home equity loans and help business owners access the quick cash they need.
Raghav notes, “We are well known to many lenders which often give us access to solutions really fast and options a lot of other people may not have access to. Our goal is to be the fastest private lending provider which creates a win-win solution for all parties involved. We often give our clients approval within a few hours”.
Learn More About Seven Lending
Visiting Seven Lending's website offers a more in-depth understanding of the company's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and investors with financial solutions that meet their unique requirements. Interested parties are encouraged to explore the offerings, get in touch with Seven Lending's team, and embark on a journey toward realizing their business goals with Seven Lending's Private Commercial Loans. They can visit https://sevenlending.ca/ today to take the first step toward their financial success.
Raghav Manchanda
