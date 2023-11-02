Burgum appoints Brad Hawk to serve as interim executive director of Indian Affairs Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Brad Hawk to serve as interim executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, effective Nov. 14.

Hawk has served as deputy director of the Indian Affairs Commission since January and previously as the Commission’s Indian health systems administrator since July 2013. Prior to joining the Commission, Hawk served for 11 years in various roles at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, including as associate vice president of community wellness from 2012 to 2013. He earned a bachelor’s degree in health administration from the University of South Dakota and a master of business administration degree from the University of Mary in Bismarck.

The Indian Affairs Commission executive director serves at a cabinet level between North Dakota's state and tribal governments to address issues regarding education, court systems, economic development, social services, gaming, oil-energy, law enforcement, transportation, health care, veterans and youth.

Current Executive Director Nathan Davis, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, notified Burgum on Monday of his resignation effective Nov. 13, indicating he is seeking a better fit for his family closer to home. Hawk will serve as interim executive director until a replacement for Davis is named. The position is currently posted here.

The Indian Affairs Commission currently consists of Burgum; Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation Chairman Mark Fox; Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairwoman Janet Alkire; Spirit Lake Nation Chairwoman Lonna Jackson-Street; Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Chairman Jamie Azure; Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Chairman J. Garret Renville; and three at-large members, Leander “Russ” McDonald, Viola LaFontaine-Slater and Erica Thunder.