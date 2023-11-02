Rare Retail Investment Opportunity in Downtown San Clemente
Rare opportunity to purchase a storefront retail center in Prime Downtown San Clemente hits the market for $3,400,000.ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seymour | Weinberger Group of KW Commercial announces a rare opportunity to acquire a retail property in the heart of downtown San Clemente. Now listed at $3,400,000, the 3,420 square foot center located at 113, 115 and 119 S. El Camino Real presents a value-add investment with significant upside potential.
The asset is strategically positioned along the high-traffic El Camino Real thoroughfare just steps from the beach. Its two tenants, are under long-term NNN leases with annual increases, providing stable in-place income. With 19 parking spaces on-site, the property sees over 16,000 cars daily and is surrounded by popular boutiques, dining, and amenities within a highly walkable downtown district.
Adding to its value, the City of San Clemente has already approved a Conditional Use Permit allowing anchor tenant Drift Distillery to expand their operations throughout the space as the area continues to flourish. In today's shifting real estate climate, this asset presents an ideal value-add opportunity with significant upside potential in one of California's most supply-constrained coastal markets.
The Seymour | Weinberger Group is comprised of highly experienced and successful real estate professionals who specialize in the sale of Fiduciary real estate assets. The Seymour | Weinberger Group’s track record of success lies in its long-term experience with Receivers/Partition Referee’s, Probate & Trust Administrators, and Bankruptcy Trustees. Exclusively Serving the Fiduciary Community for Over 25 Years. Property is being sold by way of a court ordered Receivership. Sale is subject to court confirmation & possible overbid. Call Listing Agents for more information.
