West Hollywood’s Eat + Drink Week Launches Today with Exciting Culinary and Cocktail Offerings for 2023
West Hollywood Invites Visitors and Locals to Savor Delicious Offers and Discounts from Popular WeHo Restaurants and Bars from November 3 – 12, 2023WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, is teaming up with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the return of its celebrated Eat + Drink Week series, offering special promotions and new menus from the city’s top dining venues this November. The 10-day festival kicks off today with creative cuisines and innovative craft cocktails that the city is known for, featuring over 40 restaurants and bars unique to West Hollywood city limits.
During West Hollywood's Eat + Drink Week, participating businesses will offer curated menus, discounted prices, and new culinary creations. It's the perfect opportunity to explore the diverse and eclectic food scene that has long made West Hollywood a foodie paradise. The endless list of restaurants and bars includes the likes of The Roof at the EDITION West Hollywood, Lavo, The Butcher’s Daughter, SUR, Norah, Katana and Gracias Madre West Hollywood to name a few.
"We're thrilled to bring back Eat + Drink Week to West Hollywood," said Tom Kiely, President and CEO of West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board. "This year's lineup of participating restaurants is shaping up to be an extraordinary culinary journey that showcases the creativity and talent of our local chefs. Whether you're a foodie or simply looking for a delicious meal, Eat + Drink Week has something for everyone."
Highlights of Eat + Drink Week 2023 include:
- Exclusive Menus: Participating restaurants will offer exclusive menus created just for Eat + Drink Week, offering a wide range of cuisines.
- Special Prices: Diners can enjoy wallet-friendly prices on signature dishes and multi-course meals at the city's most sought-after restaurants and bars.
- Unique Offerings: Some restaurants will unveil limited-time, one-of-a-kind dishes that will only be available during Eat + Drink Week.
- Cocktail Creations: Visitors can explore West Hollywood's vibrant cocktail scene, where mixologists will be crafting unique libations that complement the West Hollywood dining experience.
- Community Spirit: Eat + Drink Week isn't just about great food; it's about community. Visitors are invited to celebrate West Hollywood's thriving culinary scene while supporting local businesses.
West Hollywood's Eat + Drink Week is a not-to-be-missed event for dining enthusiasts, both tourists and locals alike. It's a celebration of culinary artistry, innovation, and the rich tapestry of flavors that make West Hollywood a food and beverage destination like no other.
Nestled in the cultural and geographic heart of the Los Angeles region, West Hollywood is a mecca for foodies seeking unique dishes, crafty cocktails and uninhibited luxury. From the Sunset Strip to Santa Monica Boulevard and Design District, West Hollywood is home to Michelin-rated hot spots, bars offering world-class mixology, and various other hidden gems around nearly every corner. Due to the popularity of this event, advance reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Diners can make reservations at www.eatanddrinkweek.com.
Eat + Drink Week 2023 also coincides with the release of a new cocktail book titled “Once Upon a Cocktail – West Hollywood,” highlighting coveted cocktail recipes from West Hollywood’s A-list hotels and restaurants. The publishing of this tabletop-perfect book launches with the annual West Hollywood culinary celebration Eat + Drink Week and is available at www.wehochamber.com.
West Hollywood’s fourth annual Eat + Drink Week starts Friday, November 3 and runs through Sunday, November 12. For more information and to see participating bars and restaurants, please visit the official event website at www.eatanddrinkweek.com.
