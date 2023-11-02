New Addictions Treatment Spaces Open In Saskatoon

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 2, 2023

Today, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod announced 18 new addictions treatment spaces, including eight for youth, at Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon.

“These new spaces are part of the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to adding 150 addictions treatment spaces across the province, a commitment which we have recently upped to a new target of adding 500 total addictions treatment spaces over the next five years,” McLeod said. “The new 18 spaces through Possibilities Recovery Centre in Saskatoon will improve access to addictions treatment so that we can help more people overcome addictions and live healthy lives in recovery.”

The new spaces will help adults and youth access intensive outpatient treatment in person in Saskatoon or virtually across the province. The virtual option will further increase accessibility by allowing residents to carry on with their day-to-day activities, such as working, school, and caring for their family, while receiving treatment. The spaces will be open to all Saskatchewan residents.

Possibilities Recovery Center was one of the successful proponents chosen through the competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process initiated by the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) seeking addictions treatment services, including intensive outpatient services, inpatient treatment services, and recovery or transitional services.

The 18 addiction spaces announced today follow the 36 virtual outpatient spaces through EHN Canada and the 26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan announced earlier this year, for a total of 80 new spaces added to Saskatchewan’s addictions treatment system so far.

Negotiations are underway with other successful proponents from the RFP, and additional addictions treatment spaces will be announced in the coming months.

With today’s new spaces, there are a total of 561 pre-treatment, detoxification, treatment, and post-treatment beds across the province operated by the SHA and third-party partners. The new target of adding 500 addictions treatment spaces over the next five years will more than double the number of addictions treatment spaces that Saskatchewan funds in communities across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: