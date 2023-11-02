Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council Visits Georgia Legislative Delegation in DC
State’s Supplier Diversity Leader Advocates for Minority Businesses at Day on the Hill EventATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC), Georgia’s leading minority business development and supplier diversity organization, convened in Washington, D.C. on October 26th to advocate for small and minority businesses with Georgia legislators. The GMSDC was part of a larger delegation from across the country of the NMSDC’s 23 affiliate councils. This significant Day on the Hill event brought together members of the Georgia Legislative delegation and Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) for a crucial dialogue on policies and legislative agendas aimed at supporting small business growth and sustainability.
For 10 consecutive years, Georgia has been named the No. 1 State for Business, partly due to the state’s business-friendly climate. Also, Atlanta has been ranked number one nationally for the percentage of businesses in the city that are owned by minorities, a shining tribute to the healthy climate that allows minority businesses to thrive.
The Day on the Hill event served as a platform for the GMSDC and MBEs to engage in meaningful discussions with Georgia's Legislative delegation. During these meetings with three of the state’s House members and both US Senators, the Council and minority-business owners advocated for policies that promote inclusion of minority businesses in the business landscape. The GMSDC highlighted the importance of fostering an environment conducive to the growth and prosperity of minority-owned businesses in Georgia.
GMSDC Chief Executive Officer and President Stacey Key led the Georgia delegation on the first of what she knows will be many such efforts in the coming months. “With all that is happening in business, politics and the courts, this is a mission-critical time for our government and corporate America to reaffirm their commitment to giving business opportunity to every American on an equal basis,” she said. “By engaging with our Legislative delegation, we can shape policies that empower minority businesses, drive economic growth and enhance the overall business ecosystem in Georgia.”
The messaging to the legislators focused on several common themes – the potential fallout of the current political climate, the need for revisions to federal small/disadvantaged business programs to align with contemporary economic realities, the respective legislators’ small and minority business legislative agendas, and how the delegation could assist with implementing mutual priorities on the ground and back at home. For more information, visit www.gmsdc.org.
About the GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC) is a not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between the corporate entities and governmental entities in Georgia and the state’s small and ethnic minority-owned businesses. With over 400 national and local corporate members and more than 1,100 certified Minority Business Enterprises, the GMSDC is approaching 50 years as a leader in supplier diversity and minority business development. The GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit www.gmsdc.org.
