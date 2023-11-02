Quick Quack Donates $5,500 to Local Nonprofit
Quick Quack Car Wash presents check to the Special Olympics NorCal
So, supporting such a noble and passionate organization felt like home to us.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack presented the Special Olympics NorCal with a check for $5,500 on Thursday, November 2, 2023, for the nonprofits Day at the Wash Fundraiser. That paired with their Badges and Buckets campaign, raised over $12,000 to support The Special Olympics’ mission to “provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.”
The Organization’s “Do Something Special” movement, resonated with Quick Quack. “Our mission at Quick Quack is to Change Lives for the Better,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer/Co-Founder of Quick Quack Car Wash. “So, supporting such a noble and passionate organization felt like home to us.”
Quick Quack Car Wash was honored to host and support the Special Olympics Northern California with a Day at the Wash Fundraiser at their 31 Sacramento locations in September. Local law enforcement also joined in with their Badges and Buckets campaign at each location to bring awareness and raise additional funding needed for the organization. Smiles, laughter, Olympians, and of course the sweet reward of a clean car, all supporting the Special Olympics NorCal filled the day.
If you or an organization you support would like to have a fundraiser through Quick Quack Car Wash, you can find more information and apply at dontdrivedirty.com/fundraisers.
