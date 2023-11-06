Delray Beach Open Shares What’s New For 2024 Tournament
2024 Delray Beach Open will Feature New Special Events, Expanded Food & Beverage Options, and Upgraded Facilities
We're always focused on improving the fan experience and are excited to share a variety of new offerings that all of our guests can enjoy at this year’s tournament.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Open (https://yellowtennisball.com/) today announced what is new for the 2024 tournament, which takes place Feb. 9-18 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. Delray Beach Open attendees can now expect an expanded hospitality area, more VIP events, more food options, and upgraded facilities.
— Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Open.
“The Delray Beach Open continues to grow every year,” said Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Open. “We are always focused on improving the fan experience with more events, more space, and more food and beverage options. We are excited to share a variety of new experiences that all of our guests can enjoy at this year’s tournament.”
What’s new for the 2024 Delray Beach Open:
· Special Events: In addition to the popular Ladies Day Luncheons, Game, Set, Pour, and Tacos, Tequila & Tennis events that sell out every year, the tournament has added Burgers, Bourbon and Brew and Championship Weekend Brunches to its extensive list of on-site 2024 special events. Both are expected to sell out early. Details and links to purchase tickets below.
· Expanded Hospitality Area with More Seating: With an additional 21,000 square feet of hospitality space onsite, the 2024 Delray Beach Open will offer guests more space to walk around, hang out and sit down to enjoy the tournament’s tasty offerings while watching a live feed of the action on oversized LED video screens.
· Expanded Food and Beverage Offerings: In addition to the usual fan favorites, Guaca Go, Proper Ice Cream, That’s Amore Pizza, Subculture Coffee, and Mark’s Bistro, new for 2024 are: A Kitchen Empanadas, Healthy Happy Truck (smoothies and more), and The Knosh, featuring big mouth sandwiches deli style. The tournament will also have a new look Wine & Bubbly Lounge for guests.
· The ‘24 Stoli Slice: The official beverage of the 2024 Delray Beach Open will have a new look and taste this year! The ’24 Stoli Slice features Stoli vodka, delicious strawberry lemonade, and a splash of club soda.
· Hydration Station: The tournament will feature a water hydration station provided by the Delray Beach Open’s Official Hydration Partner, waterdrop®. Fans can bring their own reusable water bottle to fill or opt to purchase an official 2024 Delray Beach Open/waterdrop water bottle on site.
· Upgraded Facilities: Upgraded guest bathrooms and VIP lounge, upscale stadium club seating, and an expanded player’s lounge are just some of the 2024 enhancements to the Delray Beach Open.
· On Court Innovation: The Delray Beach Open will feature LED signage boards on all four sides of Stadium Court for a better fan experience and on-court entertainment, in addition to new innovative on-court hydration benches for the players by waterdrop®.
About the inaugural Burgers, Bourbon and Brew on Wednesday, February 14, 2024: Special event held on Valentine’s Evening! Guests can sample the best burgers South Florida has to offer while enjoying beer, wine, and bourbon cocktails from Redwood Empire Whiskey. At the end of the night, attendees will vote for the best burger in town. Tickets include access to the evening’s second round matches at Stadium Court. VIP access opens at 6 p.m. and the event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets range from $95 to $115 per person and can be purchased here.
About Championship Weekend Brunches on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024: Guests will enjoy an upscale brunch complete with an omelet station, waffle iron, charcuterie table, raw bar, caviar, sushi, gourmet salad bar, and more – available both Saturday and Sunday of Championship Weekend from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets also include bottomless Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. Guests must have a stadium court ticket to enter the grounds and early registration is encouraged as space is limited. Event tickets are $150pp++ per brunch (+ must purchase a Stadium Court ticket – additional cost), $55pp++ for kids 11 and under. To register and purchase tickets, click here.
The Delray Beach Open will be celebrating its 32nd overall event in 2024. The Delray Beach stop on the global ATP Tour annually plays in front of over 60,000 fans in addition to reaching television audiences in more than 100 countries over the course of 10 days. Individual session tickets and series tickets for the Delray Beach Open are on sale now.
The 10-day Delray Beach Open combined event will begin with an ATP Champions Tour Legends event opening weekend Feb. 9-11 featuring a field of the game’s legends. Singles and doubles main draw action for the ATP 250 event starts Monday, Feb. 12 and concludes with the finals on Sunday, Feb. 18.
While Veranda series tickets have already sold out, a variety of other series packages are still available including on-court “Best Seats in the House” (limited quantity), courtside box seats and reserved seats. Weeklong series packages start at $750 and include parking and exclusive amenities, making them one of the best deals around. Tickets can be shared with clients and family throughout the week. To make it easier for fans who want to become weeklong series ticket holders, packages can be secured for a $100 deposit.
To learn more, please visit www.DelrayBeachOpen.com.
About The Delray Beach Open: The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 9-18, 2024 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour Legends event is in its 15th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit www.DelrayBeachOpen.com.
