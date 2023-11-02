Sen. Claire Celsi Statement on the Need for Bipartisan Action to Improve Care for Iowa Seniors

Des Moines — Iowa state Sen. Claire Celsi released the following statement on the need for bipartisan cooperation to solve the severe staff shortage and long-term care crisis facing Iowa.

“Iowa’s nursing homes are experiencing an unprecedented crisis, precipitated by catastrophic and disastrous staffing shortages,” Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, said. “Without action, long-term care facilities will continue to shut down, and elderly Iowans will continue to suffer and die due to inadequate care.”

“I appreciate that Gov. Reynolds recognizes the severity of this crisis, and I invite her to set aside partisanship and come together to find solutions – including on the critical issue of staffing,” Celsi said. “Our elders are in harm’s way, and it’s up to all of us to work together to ensure the safety and dignity they deserve.”

