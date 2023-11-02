Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,598 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Claire Celsi Statement on the Need for Bipartisan Action to Improve Care for Iowa Seniors

November 2, 2023 Senate Staff Blog, News releases 0

Des Moines — Iowa state Sen. Claire Celsi released the following statement on the need for bipartisan cooperation to solve the severe staff shortage and long-term care crisis facing Iowa. 

“Iowa’s nursing homes are experiencing an unprecedented crisis, precipitated by catastrophic and disastrous staffing shortages,” Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, said. “Without action, long-term care facilities will continue to shut down, and elderly Iowans will continue to suffer and die due to inadequate care.”  

“I appreciate that Gov. Reynolds recognizes the severity of this crisis, and I invite her to set aside partisanship and come together to find solutions – including on the critical issue of staffing,” Celsi said. “Our elders are in harm’s way, and it’s up to all of us to work together to ensure the safety and dignity they deserve.” 

###

You just read:

Sen. Claire Celsi Statement on the Need for Bipartisan Action to Improve Care for Iowa Seniors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more