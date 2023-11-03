Vikram Mansharamani Joins Phantom Space Corporation Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phantom Space Corporation, the space transportation and applications company, announced that Vikram Mansharamani has joined its Board of Directors. He is one of the greatest independent thinkers of our time and is a global trend-watcher who works with organizations to anticipate the future, manage risks, and spot opportunities.
Vikram is a successful businessman who has spent his life creating businesses and helping entrepreneurs and companies create jobs and grow. An economist and author, he has written books about financial bubbles and his writings have appeared in Bloomberg, Fortune, Forbes, and a long list of other publications. LinkedIn twice listed him as their #1 Top Voice for Money, Finance, and Global Economics, and Worth profiled him as one of the 100 most influential people in global finance. Vikram is also the author of Think For Yourself: Restoring Common Sense in an Age of Experts and Artificial Intelligence (HBR Press, 2020) and was a 2022 candidate for the US Senate in New Hampshire.
In addition to his writings, he also advises several Fortune 500 CEOs to help them navigate the radical uncertainty in today’s business and regulatory environment. He has a Ph.D. and two master’s degrees from MIT and a bachelor's degree from Yale University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He has frequently commented in mass media on issues driving disruption in the global business environment.
“Phantom is doing extraordinary things that will revolutionize access to space by making it affordable,” says Mansharamani. “Phantom wants to become the Henry Ford of space by making space accessible to a broader segment of commercial and government customers. No longer is space the sole domain of nation-states, and Phantom is leading the way into the next generation of entrepreneurs, businesses, and governments that want to go to space. I’m excited to work with some of the original team who formed SpaceX and made it a success. Together, we can ignite a revolution in space commerce.”
Phantom has achieved significant milestones since its founding in 2019, including a successful stage test, launch site allocations at Vandenberg and Cape Canaveral, a $300M NASA task order contract for launch services, and $70M in commercial launch backlog. Mansharamani will join Phantom’s experienced team, including Jim Cantrell and Michael D’Angelo, Phantom’s co-founders. Phantom’s CTO, Chris Thompson was employee number two at SpaceX and Jim Cantrell was employee number four at SpaceX. Mark Lester, Phantom’s COO, is a US Air Force officer veteran and former CEO of Alaska Aerospace Corporation. Vikram will provide guidance and strategic direction to Phantom in its mission to democratize access to space via mass manufacturing techniques.
“Vikram is one of the most strategic thinkers that I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” says Jim Cantrell, Co-Founder & CEO of Phantom. “From his pioneering work in the world of macroeconomics to his savvy business sense, Vikram has repeatedly proven himself to be an invaluable asset with a wealth of knowledge and perspective that will better our company and bring us that much closer to our goal of becoming the Henry Ford of space transportation.”
For more information about Phantom Space Corporation and their development and manufacturing of space transportation technologies, please visit www.phantomspace.com.
About Phantom Space
Founded by inventors and entrepreneurs Jim Cantrell and Michael D’Angelo, Phantom Space Corporation is a space transportation company democratizing space access by mass manufacturing launch vehicles, satellites, and space propulsion systems. Phantom’s vision is to become the “Henry Ford of Space Transportation” through the opportunity to mass manufacture and launch 100s of rockets—a 100% US-controlled and operated enterprise headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with multiple launch operations centers. Learn more at www.phantomspace.com.
