Annapolis, MD – The Maryland Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission will meet on Thursday, November 16 at 2 p.m. at Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. Agenda items include: a presentation on previous marketing initiatives for the Maryland seafood industry, plans for marketing initiatives forthcoming, review of the True Blue Program, and discussions on each of the seafood industry in Maryland. For those interested in attending, please contact Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing Director, Matthew Scales at Matthew.Scales1@Maryland.gov or 410-841-5791.
Meeting Notice: Maryland Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission to Meet on November 16, 2023
