Utah Celebrates American Indian Heritage Month

November 2, 2023

During November, the Utah Attorney General’s Office celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month, a time to honor the rich and varied cultures, traditions and contributions of Native Americans and Alaska Native peoples which enrich our nation and the great State of Utah.

Throughout his tenure, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes has been committed to upholding Native American culture. In defending the Indian Child Welfare Act, he protected tribal sovereignty while preserving the interests of Native American children.

Additionally, the AGO has fought against federal overreach regarding national monument designations to safeguard the cultural heritage and sacred traditions of Utah tribal communities as well as secure major hunting rights for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.

This month, we encourage Utahns to explore the invaluable impact Native Americans have made throughout history. Through this collective recognition, we can honor their contributions to our society and ensure a brighter future for us all.

These resources can help you learn more about Native American heritage: Library of Congress, Smithsonian, USDA, U.S. Senate, and the Division of Indian Affairs.