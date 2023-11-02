Submit Release
Packers’ Frozen-Tundra Anthem Singer Prepares in Walk-in Freezer

Franki Moscato - Golden Ticket

Franki Moscato won the Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABCs American Idol

Franki Moscato prepares for the December 17 National Anthem in grocery freezer.

Once my teeth start chattering, we just can’t stop that. We tried everything and, eventually, I would wait in the car until a minute before they handed me the microphone.”
— Franki Moscato
OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franki Moscato, a 21-year-old singer/performer who won the Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol is set to sing the National Anthem at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17th at 12 Noon in Green Bay to over 78,000 NFL football fans. She has teamed up with her favorite grocery chain and Packers’ Sponsor, Festival Foods, who is allowing her to practice in their Oshkosh walk-in freezer to prepare for the numbing, Frozen Tundra experience!

Moscato has been singing the Anthem since she was 10 years old and has battled singing for her country at freezing winter sporting events. “Once my teeth start chattering, we just can’t stop that,” says Franki. “We tried everything and, eventually, I would wait in the car until a minute before they handed me the microphone.”

About being invited back, Moscato said, “I love my Packers and have sung our Anthem at Lambeau Field three times, but never in December! I am a huge fan of Festival Foods, and I’m so happy they are supporting me by allowing me to condition my voice and my body to honor American soldiers and first-responders so I can best deliver our country’s most important hymn.”


Interview Information

Who: Franki Moscato (21 years old)
What: Franki Moscato’s conditioning at Festival Foods to sing at the Packers’ frigid-icy Frozen Tundra
Where: By phone or Festival Foods (Oshkosh) onsite interview
Date / Time: Phone or email (see above) to schedule an FF onsite interview

Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Entertainment
+1 920-379-7487
kathy@e-dancewear.com
I am definitely over Aaron Rodgers

