Leica Gallery LA Presents Faces of Leica LA
Captivating pop-up exhibition featuring portraits of renowned Leica Photographers
An incredible project that celebrates the visionaries who share the world through the lens of Leica. Paris Chong, Per Bernal and Dennys Ilic have created a must see show. We are proud to be a Sponsor.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leica Gallery LA is proud to present “Faces of Leica LA” a captivating pop-up exhibition featuring portraits of renowned Leica Photographers. Curated by Leica Gallery LA Director, Paris Chong, and shot by acclaimed photographer Per Bernal, this event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of photographic excellence and creativity.
— Poets Road
“Faces of Leica LA” is a unique and visually stunning showcase that captures the essence of the Los Angeles photography scene and those who have made it extraordinary. This exclusive pop-up event will open with a reception on November 4th and run until November 30th at the Leica Annex at the Ren Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles (RenGallery.com).
This exhibition will highlight the work of a diverse group of accomplished Leica photographers, each known for their distinctive approach to visual storytelling. “Faces of Leica LA” will provide a deeper insight into the artists behind the lens, offering viewers a glimpse into their worlds through a series of striking portraits shot by Per Bernal (PerBernal.com).
Paris Chong, Director of Leica Gallery LA (LeicaGalleryLA.com), expressed her passion for this project and upcoming exhibition: “Faces of Leica is my love letter to Leica Gallery LA and all the incredible photographers and people who have been loyal to the gallery, store, and brand for the nine years that I have been here. I couldn't have chosen a more perfect photographer to partner with than Per Bernal. He really took this project to the next level with his talent and commitment and he did it with such a positive attitude."
This exhibit features portraits of photographers such as Nick Ut, Barbara Davidson, Mandy Walker, Julian Lennon, Cheriss May, Jesse Diamond, Terry LaRue, Ray Barbee, Mathieu Bitton, Victory Blue, Eli Reed, Dennys Ilic and more.
Per Bernal shared his thoughts on the project, “It was always my dream to work with Paris Chong and Leica Gallery LA. With the "Faces of Leica LA" project, Paris welcomed me with open arms into her Leica community and allowed me to express myself freely. It gave me an opportunity to reconnect with my inner artist and a new sense of purpose by being of service. In my portraits of my fellow photographers, I became a mirror that showed them how truly special and talented they are.”
“Faces of Leica LA” invites visitors to connect with the photographers behind the iconic images we all know and love, understand their journeys, and explore the narratives that have shaped their work.
In addition to the prints courtesy of sponsor Mike Bundlie of Poets Road (PoetsRoad.com), the exhibition will include an online gallery with work from each photographer available for purchase.
The exhibition will be open to the public during the following hours: November 4th, 2023, from 6-9 PM, and available for viewing by appointment until November 30th. Paris Chong and Per Bernal welcome photography enthusiasts, art lovers, collectors, and the public to immerse themselves in the world of Leica through “Faces of Leica LA.” Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the sensational talent of Los Angeles-based Leica Photographers!
