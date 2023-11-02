Two New Videos Highlight VADOC’s Commitment to Second Chance Hiring

Press Release November 02, 2023

RICHMOND — Two new videos produced by the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) showcase the department’s commitment to hiring former inmates, including those who were either incarcerated in Virginia prisons, or under VADOC supervision.

One of these videos provides testimonials of former inmates who now work for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The second video explains the job application process for those seeking second chance employment with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Both videos will be available as resources for the VADOC’s inmate population and supervisees.

“As an agency, the Virginia Department of Corrections is committed to providing second chances for people who have served their sentences, learned from their past and are ready to secure employment to ensure success for their futures,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “Gaining meaningful employment is so important – and helps to ensure long-lasting public safety for the Commonwealth.”

“The re-entry process begins at the first interaction someone has with the Virginia Department of Corrections, which is why the VADOC works to help people be better through effective incarceration, supervision, and evidence-based re-entry services to inmates and supervisees,” said VADOC Deputy Director of Programs, Education, and Re-Entry Scott Richeson. “Our department offers valuable education, continuing education certificates and on-the-job training to help prepare the population we serve for successful careers.”

Read more information on Virginia Department of Corrections Re-Entry resources.