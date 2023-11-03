Axis Technologies Group Inc. Forges Ahead with ESG/SDG Projects in Asia: Partnerships and InsurTech Platform Development

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG)

TROY, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES , November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMARKETS: AXTG) is thrilled to provide an update on its progressive Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) project undertakings in Asia under the stewardship of President and CEO, Dr. William Tien. AXTG continues its mission to innovate in the burgeoning carbon market through key partnerships and technological advancements.

In a significant development, AXTG has entered into a contract with a Hong Kong based project for the creation of a new InsurTech platform tailored for the carbon market, in collaboration with a new MGA insurance broker (under application), iCarbon RE Limited. This initiative is poised to foster a conducive environment for carbon credit insurance and trading, leveraging cutting-edge InsurTech solutions.

Further expanding its footprint, AXTG has secured a strategic alliance with Asian Carbon Holding Limited. This partnership, in conjunction with Save Planet Earth (SPE) and Planetary Carbon Standard (endorsed by the Sri Lankan Sovereign Fund), is dedicated to the establishment of a new Validation and Verification Body (VVB) in Hong Kong, compliant with ISO 14064-2 standards. The VVB aims to provide a trustworthy platform for carbon credit validation and verification, thus propelling the efficiency and transparency of the voluntary carbon market in the region.

Asian Carbon Holding Limited, having a substantial client base within the APEC region, especially concerning Chinese carbon projects, has secured ESG-centric clients. This partnership is geared towards providing independent professional services to issue carbon credit certificates, enriching the voluntary Carbon market’s ecosystem.

The new VVB is a strategic milestone, extending AXTG’s service domain to clients in China and the broader APEC region, reinforcing its commitment to delivering professional, independent services in the carbon market sector.

Having established itself as a blockchain technology provider specializing in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Real-World Assets (RWA), AXTG continues its collaborative venture with Carbonis, aiming to meld technological innovation with sustainable carbon market practices.

In an upcoming global endeavor, both AXTG and Carbonis are set to participate in the forthcoming COP28 event to be held in Dubai, UAE. This participation underscores the collaborative resolve to foster new relationships and extend their specialized skill sets to other UN countries. The focus will be on facilitating cross border carbon project development, carbon credits trading, and digitization of carbon credits in RWA, aligning with new market requirements for cross border staking and trading while ensuring these assets are insurable. This engagement at COP28 embodies the proactive steps being undertaken to meet the global sustainability agenda.

Dr. William Tien reiterates AXTG's unwavering commitment to driving forward ESG/SDG initiatives through strategic partnerships and innovative technological platforms, emphasizing the company’s pivotal role in nurturing a sustainable and financially inclusive carbon market landscape.