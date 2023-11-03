NJ Top Docs Awards Jeffrey A. Weiss, MD of the Infusion Center Of NJ For 2023
Jeffrey A. Weiss, MD of the Infusion Center Of NJ has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss of the Infusion Center of NJ has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2023. Dr. Weiss is a Functional Medicine doctor with a subspecialty in both infusion-based medicine and advanced aesthetic medicine. He attended a 6-year medical school in Europe (where he studied allopathic, naturopathic and homeopathic medicine) before completing his residency in Internal Medicine at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey. Dr. Weiss then completed his fellowship in Advanced Heart Failure and Heart Transplants at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in New Jersey.
Dr. Weiss’ infusion center is a secluded medical spa with a focus on natural healing. He only uses FDA-approved infusions and 100% natural ingredients. His practice is one of the only physician-run and supervised IV vitamin centers in Passaic County.
Dr. Weiss is a board-certified Internal Medicine specialist and a diplomate in Anti-Aging (Regenerative) Medicine. He has won numerous awards for his achievements in both diagnostic and clinical skills, as well as for his outstanding bedside manner.
Dr. Weiss offers patients the best of both schools of medicine and provides patients with the freedom to choose or combine different approaches.
