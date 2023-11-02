Jingle Books: A Holiday Tradition for Booklovers
Annual Livestream Celebration Features Collection of Authors Reveling the Season with Books, Holiday Traditions, and Festivities.
There will be giveaways, games, and authors chatting, reading, and sharing bookish holiday traditions old and new.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jingle Books, the annual bookish winter holiday celebration, is happening Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm Pacific Time. The two-hour live event is streamed through Books That Make You’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. The Jingle Books Facebook Group has complete information and will host activities during the livestream. Jingle Books is free to attend and intended for booklovers to discover new books and celebrate the holiday season. "There will be giveaways, games, and authors chatting, reading, and sharing bookish holiday traditions old and new," says host Tina Hogan Grant.
Attendees can enter to win a sack full of books and prizes in the Jingle Books Giveaway, plus there will be games and activities happening in the Jingle Books Facebook Group during the event. Join the group and hangout with fellow bibliophiles and authors before and during Jingle Books.
The Jingle Books 2023 line-up includes:
• Steven Joseph, award-winning adult, and children’s book author including "Snoodles, Kidoodles," "Poodles and Lots and Lots of Noodles" will read from his forthcoming "Spoodles in Space, Episode 2, The Zoodles Strike Back."
• Dr. Paul D Corona, MD, Mind Body Medicine revolutionary pioneer, author of "My Mind & Body Healing trilogy" and forthcoming "The Corona Protocol" will discuss why some people get the holiday blues.
• Jonathan Pruitt, the world's most infamous spider biologist turned fantasy author, will read an excerpt from his bestselling debut "The Amber Menhir."
• William “PopPop” Stevenson, children’s book author and creator of the “Ricky’s Dream Trip” series, will share the impact of books and grandchildren during the holiday season.
• Roger Leslie, multiple award-winning author, editor, writing coach, and publisher, will read a Christmas Eve scene from his new bestselling memoir, "Light Come Out of the Closet."
• Kelly Anne Manuel, a self-described “uncommon” author who released 31 children’s books at once under four series, will read from "The Snow Last."
• Doug Kari, lawyer and true crime author of The Berman Murders, adventurer, and journalist will share true crime holiday safety tips.
• Breakfield and Burkey, Award-winning Techno-thriller co-authors of the "Engima Series" and their new series "Engima Heirs" and will read from their book.
• Ann Charles, USA Today Bestselling author of "Jackrabbit Jingle Balls," will chat about the fun part of writing a humorous, non-traditional Christmas story.
Jingle Books is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises.
This year’s event is hosted by Tina Hogan Grant and CJ Ives Lopez.
Host: Tina Hogan Grant, a seasoned fisherwoman, weaves suspenseful romances with fearless female protagonists. Her book "Better Endings" clinched the Best Fiction Adventure award in 2020
Co-Host: CJ Ives Lopez, Air Force Veteran, bestselling, and award-winning author. Founder of The Authors Porch®, event producer at The BookFest® and BTMY. Author Services Lead at Book Brush.
About Black Château Enterprises and Books That Make You:
Black Château Enterprises is an award-winning company that houses three brands. The Black Château marketing and public relations firm specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château created and biannually produces The BookFest®, an online bookish adventure for readers and writers. Black Château is virtual company, born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château and Books That Make You online for more information.
