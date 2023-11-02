History of the Catholic Faith in the Americas Conference to be Held Saturday, December 9, 2023 in Middleway, WV
What can be learned from Catholic history that can foster moral reform and spiritual revival to create and sustain vibrant and responsible communities.
How can an understanding of the History of the Catholic Faith in the Americas foster moral reform and spiritual revival in order to create and sustain vibrant and responsible communities?”MIDDLEWAY, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is open for the History of the Catholic Faith in the Americas Conference. The public of all religious faiths are invited to register and attend.
On Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Priest Field Pastoral Center (4030 Middleway Pike, Middleway, WV) seven historians will present papers that will attempt to answer the question: “How can an understanding of the History of the Catholic Faith in the Americas foster moral reform and spiritual revival in order to create and sustain vibrant and responsible communities?” The theme of the conference is: “Past Lessons, Future Wisdom, Seeking Revival.”
Ample time will be provided for Q&A and networking.
Sponsorship Opportunities are available at low cost. Consult the webpage or call the organizers for more information.
Early Registration (through November 25, 2023) is $48. Late registration is $58, and at the door $60. Registration includes free parking, continental breakfast, coffee service, hot lunch, all registration materials, swag bag, a post-event proceedings PDF download, and registration processing fee.
Confirmed Speaks and Topics include:
NANCY CORTESE: “The Birth of the Catholic Church in West Virginia and Harper's Ferry's St. Peter's Church.” Nancy is a docent at Harper's Ferry National Historic Park, mother of three sons one a seminarian, B.S. Computer Science, and Coast Guard project manager.
BETTY SEYMOUR: “The Historical Significance of Servant of God Demetrius A. Gallitzin and His Impact on the founding of the Catholic Church in America.” Betty and her husband Frank Seymour are the Diocesan Postulators for the cause of sainthood for Servant of God Demetrius A. Gallitzin.
DONALD PATTHOFF, DDS: “The Evolving Nature of Freedom, Reason, and Faith and The Role of the Sacraments in Shaping History.” Don is an author, Editor-in-chief: “Journal of Laser Dentistry,” co-founder George Washington Institute of Living Ethics.
DAVID THROWER, PHD Candidate: “The Historical Significance and Cultural Impact in America of the 1531 Apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico.” David is a historian, author, and paralegal.
STANLEY D. WILLIAMS, PHD: “Bishop John Carroll’s Presumptuous Renegades.” Stan is a filmmaker, Hollywood story and script consultant, catholic apologist, and author of Wizard Clip Haunting, a historical novel that triggered this conference.
EMILY ARLEDGE, PHD: “Curating the Saints: Making History at the National Shine of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the National Shine of Saint John Neumann, The Seton Shrine, and the Blessed Solanus Casey Center, and Proposing Best Practices for Shrine Museums." Emily is the Assistant Professor of History at Belmont Abbey College and director of the Public History program.
MARIE NUAR, STD: "The Catholic Revival of the Late 19th Century and its Application to Today." Marie is the Adjunct Theology Professor of the Josephinum Diaconate Program, and past Faculty Chair for Catholic Distance University. Dr. Nuar received her M.A. in Jewish Studies from Pontifical Gregorian University, and her Sacred Theology Doctorate from Pontifical University of St. Thomas in Ecumenism and Interreligious Dialogue.
The conference will conclude with the Sacrifice of the Holy Mass.
Conference organizers are Dr. Donald Patthoff of Martinsburg, WV, and Dr. Stan Williams of Novi, Michigan. The conference was triggered by the 2023 release of Williams’s historical novel Wizard Clip Haunting.
