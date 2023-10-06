St. Francis University to host Dr. Stan Williams, author of Historical Novel “Wizard Clip Haunting,” Monday, October 16

Wizard Clip Haunting cover and Dr. Stan Williams Wizard Clip Haunting Website Nineveh's Crossing logo

Fr. Demetrius Gallitzin, founder of Loretto and eyewitness to the Wizard Clip hauntings is the telling force behind the novel that took 10 years to complete.

After three months of investigation, I was soon converted to a full belief of them. No lawyer in a court of justice did more than I, nor procured more than your unworthy servant.” — Rev. Demetrius Augustine Gallitzin (aka Fr. Smith)