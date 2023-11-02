Sunstone Introduces the Zapp Plus, the Newest Budget Permanent Jewelry Welder
Sunstone Welders announces the Zapp Plus, a budget permanent jewelry welder for beginning permanent jewelry artists and an upgrade to the current Zapp model.
We're excited to expand our permanent jewelry welding offering to now include four different welders, recognizing that our customers have different needs. Sunstone has a welder for every PJ artist.”PAYSON, UTAH, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Sunstone Welders, a manufacturer of permanent jewelry welders and accessories, announces the release of the Zapp Plus, a budget permanent jewelry welder for beginning permanent jewelry artists and an upgrade to the current Zapp model.
The Zapp Plus offers a wider energy range of 1 to 30 Joules for broader application, advanced stylus for an improved welding experience, a 44.25” stylus cord length (from tip to tip), stylus extension option for anklets, is argon ready for cleaner and stronger welding results, and includes a three-year warranty.
“The Zapp Plus has a wider energy range and is a more flexible version of the original Zapp permanent jewelry welder," says Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone Welders. “As a budget welder, the Zapp Plus makes it easier to start a permanent jewelry business. Moreover, the Zapp Plus provides a wider energy range that opens new possibilities for our customers. The Zapp Plus can be used for permanent jewelry applications as well as jewelry repair and jewelry creation. As the industry leader in permanent jewelry, Sunstone supports each of our customers with a three-year warranty, US-based customer service, and 15 years of welding experience. We're excited to expand our permanent jewelry welding offering to now include four different welders, recognizing that our customers have different needs and skill sets. Sunstone has a welder just right for every PJ artist."
Designed and manufactured in the USA, the Zapp Plus is backed by a three-year warranty and the option to purchase a product protection plan, the Sunstone Circle, that provides protection and other VIP services for as long as the customer remains a member in good standing. Customer service is based in the United States.
As expertise and ambitions expand, Sunstone Welders offers the opportunity to its Zapp Plus customers to upgrade to the advanced Orion PJ or Orion mPulse permanent jewelry welders—the preferred choice among seasoned permanent jewelry artists. The Orion PJ and Orion mPulse set industry standards with power, energy control, dependability, and customization capabilities.
The permanent jewelry industry continues to grow in the United States and Canada and is beginning to take root in the United Kingdom and Australia. “Permanent jewelry easily adjusts to consumer preferences from one region to another, or from one year to the next,” says Young. “Chain styles, preferred metals, charms, stones—all the different combinations mean the options are endless in what a PJ artist can present to their customers. The PJ artist can always stay relevant and offer something their customers will desire. Permanent jewelry is a very exciting industry and one that Sunstone will continue to build and support.”
With the release of the Zapp Plus, Sunstone now provides four different permanent jewelry welders: The Zapp, Zapp Plus, Orion mPulse, and Orion PJ.
