Winter Camping Now Open in Sask Parks

CANADA, November 2 - Released on November 2, 2023

Saskatchewan residents can now book winter camping online at three provincial parks, including Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, Echo Valley and Buffalo Pound Provincial Parks.

"Our provincial parks are meeting the increasing demand for four-season camping while offering unique winter experiences," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "With many opportunities to explore nature, we encourage everyone to take a moment to enjoy the season and experience Saskatchewan Provincial Parks in a new way."

How to Stay:

Visitors can enjoy the convenience of staying at one of Sask Parks' Camp-Easy yurts or tents at each of the winter parks from November 1, 2023, to March 15, 2024. These sites are available at $85/night, providing comfort with four bunk-style cots, electric heater, queen bed, camp chairs, propane camp stove for cooking and an axe.

For a more rustic experience, enjoy nightly camping at reduced rates for electrical at $29/night and non-electrical sites at $16/night.

What to Do

Winter is a wonderful time to experience nature and explore self-guided activities like hiking and biking. When the snow flies, try cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, tobogganing and more. Starting on January 6, 2024, park programs like themed snowshoe hikes and "New to Nordic" cross-country skiing will take place every Saturday.

Park Entry in Fall and Winter Seasons

Visitors require a valid entry permit year-round to explore Provincial Parks. There are three options:

Day Pass: Visiting for a day trip - A day pass can be purchased on the Sask Parks website.

Weekly Pass: Staying for four days or longer - Purchase a weekly pass on the Sask Parks website.

Annual Permit: All 2023-24 annual permits are valid until April 30, 2024. Anyone who doesn't already have an annual permit can purchase one at a reduced rate of $45 on the Sask Parks website.

Stay Warm in a Sask Parks Bunny Hug

Show your love of Saskatchewan's beautiful provincial parks with a warm and soft bunny hug. They can be purchased here online.

For more details on winter camping or Sask Parks merchandise, visit SaskParks.com.

