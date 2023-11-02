2023 Global Recognition Awards™ Honors 360 Talent Avenue CEO and Company with Prestigious 2023 Global Recognition Awards
360 Talent Avenue CEO and Company win two 2023 Global Recognition Awards™HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant achievement, the pioneering and esteemed talent acquisition firm, 360 Talent Avenue (360) along with its founder and CEO, Lacey Menchen, have both been honored with prestigious 2023 Global Recognition Awards™ (GRA).
The Global Recognition Awards™ are a highly regarded awards program that recognizes businesses and individuals from all over the world for their exemplary achievements and contributions to their respective industries. The awards are open to businesses of all sizes and types, and they are evaluated based on a variety of criteria, including cutting-edge innovation, exemplary customer service, overall business growth, and noteworthy global contributions.
What sets the Global Recognition Awards™ apart is that they are free to enter and there are no fees associated with winning. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, which ensures that the winners are truly deserving of their recognition.
"We are extremely proud to have received two 2023 Global Recognition Awards™. These accolades underscore our commitment to providing cutting-edge recruiting solutions that help organizations effectively and efficiently build winning teams," said Lacey Menchen, CEO at 360 Talent Avenue. "Being honored by the GRA, specifically for our revolutionary go-to-market approach and our innovative comprehensive 360 Solution Suite, is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients and our unwavering passion for supporting our people. We won this award due to the collective efforts of the entire 360 Talent Avenue team, who consistently strive to exceed expectations and push the boundaries of talent acquisition. Looking ahead, we are committed to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that 360 remains at the forefront of the industry, providing unparalleled solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.”
Lacey, a visionary and transformational leader in the talent acquisition industry, boasts over 20 years of experience helping companies of all sizes build and manage high-performing teams. Through her meticulous guidance, 360 has swiftly emerged as a trusted partner for valued clients, offering them scalable and flexible recruiting solutions.
The judges highlighted 360’s consistent ability to develop creative solutions to client challenges and the company’s distinct emphasis on diversity and inclusion, as evidence for these impressive award wins.
Jethro Sparks, a representative for Global Recognition Awards™, says, “Our mission at GRA is to spotlight businesses that have consistently gone above and beyond. We believe in creating a platform for these businesses, sparking a movement that encourages excellence and innovation.”
About 360 Talent Avenue
360 Talent Avenue, a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), helps businesses transform their recruiting process through innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions that empower them to hire swiftly and efficiently. The 360 solution suite offers comprehensive recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) for high-volume hiring, specialized search for unique, hard-to-fill positions, and recruitment consulting for a tailored approach. Recruit better.®
Jenifer Healey
360 Talent Avenue
press@360talentavenue.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube