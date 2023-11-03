C.A. Short Company Welcomes Ashlee Green as Director of Sales

Ashlee Green, Director of Sales

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C.A. Short Company is proud to announce the addition of Ashlee Green to their leadership team as Director of Sales.

C.A. Short Company, a leader in Rewards & Recognition, Engagement, and Incentives, has added Ashlee Green to their leadership team, effective July of 2023. In this role, Ashlee will lead the strategy and day to day operations of the sales business for C.A. Short, reporting directly into R Scott Russell, VP of Engagement Strategies. Ashlee will be based out of Nashville, TN and will maintain an office at the C.A. Short headquarters just outside of Charlotte, NC.

Ashlee had this to say about joining the team, “I’m excited to join C.A. Short Company as Director of Sales. Being at the forefront of engagement and recognition is key to business culture and growth. I am very passionate about not only bringing my experience and expertise to a place where every employee embraces this focus, but also selling this approach to all our clients. The employee experience is critical to the overall retention efforts of a company. It should always include programs to allow inclusion within the culture. Programs consist of driving the right employee behaviors and supporting financial goals that drive the mission, vision and values of the company. Employee engagement keeps the focus alive for both incentive and recognition programs, creating a solid foundation for the workforce.”

Ashlee is a seasoned veteran in the incentive and recognition industry. She has been active in this space for over a decade serving on the Recognition Professionals International (RPI) Board of Directors, including the Executive Board and Director of Events. She is also the incoming President for 2024. Ashlee is a strategic operations and people leader serving the past 20 years in the telecom business. In her prior position, Ashlee managed incentive programs for sales and service programs spanning 60,000 participants. She also earned her Six Sigma Greenbelt, Call Center Management and Operations certification, and Incentives Magazine listed her as one of the top 25 most influential people in the incentives industry for 2018. She was also awarded the Pamela Sabin Recognition Champion Award in the recognition industry in 2021. Ashlee earned her Certified Recognition Professionals (CRP) in 2014, Incentives Professional (IP) in 2021 and Certified Professional of Incentives Management (CPIM) in 2022 through Incentives Marketing Association (IMA). Ashlee can be reached at agreen@cashort.com.

C.A. Short Company is a recognized industry leader in all things recognition/engagement and incentives. For more than 85 years, C.A. Short Company has developed and managed traditional Years of Service, Total Recognition, Safety Incentives, Sales & Channel Incentives and more. Learn more about C.A. Short Company and their vision to help companies create the all-in employee and increase performance at www.cashort.com.