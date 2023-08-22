C.A. Short Company Named a Top Recognition Service Provider for the Third Consecutive Year by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- C.A. Short Company, an industry leading employee recognition company, has been recognized by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top service provider in Employee Recognition for the third consecutive year.

“We are truly humbled and immensely honored to receive such positive recognition for our company’s exceptional service excellence and exemplary program management. The feedback from our valued clients reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and innovation,” said Christopher Cheney, Chief Operating Officer. “This recognition only fuels our passion to continue exceeding expectations and drive impactful results for the clients we serve.”

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings is the largest and most prestigious global survey in employee recognition services. Ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction and are determined across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service.

“Our success in the Baker’s Dozen results for 2023 only goes to validate the growth and focus on operational excellence that have become engrained in our culture. Every employee at C.A. Short Company has a hand in our Baker’s Dozen results, and we appreciate every opportunity we have to make memorable recognition moments with our customers,” said R. Scott Russell, VP of Engagement Strategies. “Personally, I am stoked to see us move up the list and on the verge of breaking into the Top 5. What gets recognized gets repeated and we intend to keep repeating our success and going for more!"

About C.A. Short Company

C.A. Short’s employee recognition programs, service anniversary awards, and safety incentive programs are designed to help companies reduce employee turnover and absenteeism, and increase employee engagement, productivity, and safety performance. Our People Are Everything™ employee engagement platform consolidates various recognition programs into one easy-to administrate, flexible, and cost-effective platform. Creating a culture of engagement, recognition, and communication for your organization.