Christian Country Singer-Songwriter Jim Huddleston Releases New Single and Announces Pre-Sale for EP "Outlaw Gospel"

The Savannah, GA-based artist and disabled vet shares his faith on the track, “I’ll Be Gone.” The EP will be released on December 8th.

SAVANNAH, GA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Huddleston, a Christian country singer-songwriter and disabled veteran, has announced the release of his new single "I'll Be Gone" and the pre-sale for his debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel."

"I'll Be Gone" is a powerful and heartfelt Christian country/gospel track that showcases Jim's soulful vocals and faith-driven lyrics. The song, written by Huddleston, is a reflection of his faith and experiences. It is a reminder of the enduring power of an American spirit and the importance of faith in difficult times.

The single is the first release from Jim's highly anticipated debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel," which is set to be released on December 8th on MTS Records. The EP will feature a collection of original songs written by Jim and produced along with Michael Stover of MTS. It is a blend of country and gospel, showcasing Jim's country-bluegrass style and gospel message.

Fans can now pre-order "Outlaw Gospel" on all major music platforms.

Jim Huddleston's journey to music has been an inspiring one. Growing up in a small mobile home park in Irving, Texas, Jim was exposed to a wide variety of music through his father's involvement in local country music bands. After serving in the military and marrying his wife, Jim returned to music in 2020, determined to share his faith and experiences through his music.

Jim Huddleston's music is a reminder of the power of faith and perseverance. With his debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel," Jim hopes to spread his message of hope and inspiration to a wider audience.

To stay updated on Jim Huddleston and his music, follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090804486137.

For more information about Jim Huddleston and "Outlaw Gospel," please visit https://hypeddit.com/jimhuddleston/gospeloutlaw.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Christian Country Singer-Songwriter Jim Huddleston Releases New Single and Announces Pre-Sale for EP "Outlaw Gospel"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
WNC Drummer Turned Country Artist Unleashes First EP Nearly Six Years In The Making
Christian Country Singer-Songwriter Jim Huddleston Releases New Single and Announces Pre-Sale for EP "Outlaw Gospel"
Cliff & Susan Unveil New Album “Fiddle & Keys” — A Musical Journey Seven Years in the Making
View All Stories From This Author