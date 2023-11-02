Christian Country Singer-Songwriter Jim Huddleston Releases New Single and Announces Pre-Sale for EP "Outlaw Gospel"

The Savannah, GA-based artist and disabled vet shares his faith on the track, “I’ll Be Gone.” The EP will be released on December 8th.

SAVANNAH, GA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Huddleston, a Christian country singer-songwriter and disabled veteran, has announced the release of his new single "I'll Be Gone" and the pre-sale for his debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel."

"I'll Be Gone" is a powerful and heartfelt Christian country/gospel track that showcases Jim's soulful vocals and faith-driven lyrics. The song, written by Huddleston, is a reflection of his faith and experiences. It is a reminder of the enduring power of an American spirit and the importance of faith in difficult times.

The single is the first release from Jim's highly anticipated debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel," which is set to be released on December 8th on MTS Records. The EP will feature a collection of original songs written by Jim and produced along with Michael Stover of MTS. It is a blend of country and gospel, showcasing Jim's country-bluegrass style and gospel message.

Fans can now pre-order "Outlaw Gospel" on all major music platforms.

Jim Huddleston's journey to music has been an inspiring one. Growing up in a small mobile home park in Irving, Texas, Jim was exposed to a wide variety of music through his father's involvement in local country music bands. After serving in the military and marrying his wife, Jim returned to music in 2020, determined to share his faith and experiences through his music.

Jim Huddleston's music is a reminder of the power of faith and perseverance. With his debut EP, "Outlaw Gospel," Jim hopes to spread his message of hope and inspiration to a wider audience.

To stay updated on Jim Huddleston and his music, follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090804486137.

For more information about Jim Huddleston and "Outlaw Gospel," please visit https://hypeddit.com/jimhuddleston/gospeloutlaw.