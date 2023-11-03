High Plains Reflections Gallery Announces Their Casper, Wyoming Grand Opening

Wild Horses of North Lander Wild horse complex. Nature’s Best Winner Cold Bull Dream Runners Print from a series after the 1988 Yellowstone fires called "Yellowstone Lost”

We are so happy to be opening another Gallery after COVID forced us to close our door a few years ago.” — Jim Brown, High Plains Reflections Gallery

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Plains Reflections Gallery in Casper, Wyoming is pleased to announce their grand opening next weekend. The event is scheduled for November 10th and 11th. This studio will serve as the showcase location for the fine art photography of Jim Brown. He is known internationally for his renowned nature and wildlife photojournalism.

Excitement is building about joining the local business community to showcase the work of Brown.

His photography captures the natural beauty of the Wyoming landscape. “We are so happy to be opening another gallery after COVID forced us to close our door a few years ago in Riverton, Wyoming,” Brown stated.

“We are in the growing part of Casper’s downtown and David Street Station revitalization district, which is a growing art community.”

Brown is a photojournalist who has won multiple awards throughout his nature photography career. He has received several awards and recognitions, such as Nature's Best Publications Winner, Smithsonian's Top 5 Wildlife Photographs, and National Audubon Photograph Winner.

“For over forty-five years, I’ve enjoyed the nature of the world. Born and raised in the country of the Teton Mountains, Devils Tower, and great Hugh Plains, I’ve never been in want of something to photograph. My first camera, given to me by parents on my eleventh birthday, a Kodak Browning, instilled in me a higher love for nature and photography. It started first with my father, who, when I was old enough to follow along, taught me the behavior and habits of wildlife. Throughout my youth, I would spend countless hours in the Wyoming wilderness hunting, fishing, tracking, and photographing nature. After starting a family, I spent several years working during the day and taking photography classes at night. Studying under some of the top photographers of our time, Jay Maisel, Tom Mangelsen, Bill Allard, John Sexton and many more, I’ve worked to bring the life of nature to those who desire to look on the trails less traveled. I spend most of my time now photographing the Wild Horses of Central Wyoming, working to keep them wild and free for generations to come.”

Brown is known nationally and internationally. His work promotes awareness of the growing loss of America’s wild horses on public lands. He is a champion for Wyoming’s wild horses and a featured speaker in many wild horse online preservation events. He shared this comment, “We are living in a time where we see the greed of a few powerful people working to take our public lands and destroy our wildlife including our wild horses.”

He talked about a few of the pieces on display or soon to be on display. Cold Bull will be on display for the grand opening event. Brown shares, “Cold Bull sold out several years ago. However, I kept one print for myself and received one back because of a death in the family a few months ago, so one will be back on the wall in the new gallery. I still love the feel of that -20 below morning in Lamar Valley and seeing this big bull buffalo walking towards me. Doing the first thing that comes to mind when a massive buffalo is coming towards you, I laid down on the trail and started photographing him. Enjoy the Wild.”

The Nature’s Best Winner, a black-and-white photo of a bear in the water, is expected to be on display this coming summer. Prints will be available for purchase.

Coming to the gallery in time for Christmas, “we’re releasing two prints from our Southern France trip. The first print, ‘Dream Runners’, will be available in a 48" x 32" metal print. It can also be special ordered in other sizes.”

The public and local media representatives are cordially invited to attend the grand opening. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend this event. High Plains Reflections Gallery is located at 337 West Yellowstone in Casper, Wyoming. For more information, please call 307-262-8923 or visit their website at https://www.highplainsreflections.gallery/.

*****

American Equine Awareness provided this news piece.