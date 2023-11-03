The 2023 iLuxury Awards Now Spotlights the Season 2 Elite Winners of Spectacular Luxury Grandeur

2023 iLuxury Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2024 iLuxury Awards Call for Entries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iLuxury Awards, in collaboration with the International Awards Associate (IAA), takes immense pride in presenting the eminent victors for Season 2 of its 2023 competition. These elites stand as a testament to the tip of luxury, carving a new paradigm in the realm of opulence. Through recognizing the world's elite luxury entities, this luxury award magnifies unique brilliance, lauding those who capture the quintessence of sophisticated branding.

This competition year witnessed a deluge of refined submissions from more than 25 countries, spanning from United States, Maldives, Belgium, Romania, China, United Kingdom, and Switzerland among others. Factors like impeccable quality, unique exclusivity, stellar design, and unparalleled customer experience playing pivotal roles in the selection of these remarkable brands worldwide.

2023 iLuxury Awards Grand Winners for Season 2

The iLuxury Awards has been graced with impeccably curated entries from trailblazing organizations, solidifying their foothold as elites in the industry. This galaxy of luxury brands includes the likes of Solloshi Ltd., Medusa Hotel International / Stejarii Country Club, BALI INVESTMENT, JYH International Architects, Parfums d‘Elmar, Masterskaya kamnia (Stone workshop) LLC, Masterskaya kamnia (Stone workshop) LLC and many others across the leisure realm.

Visit the iLuxury Awards official website to view the complete list of winning brands here: https://iluxuryawards.com/winner.php.

“Each year, I'm profoundly struck by the resilience and innovation across the luxury realm, and this season’s esteemed winners exemplify the zenith of artistry, passion, and dedication," commented Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. "I also wish to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated jurors, who have consistently gone above and beyond to ensure the luxury industry's standards remain unparalleled and prestigious."

Grand Jury Panel

The iLuxury Awards has assembled an illustrious panel of connoisseurs as jurors, featuring luminaries such as Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Somchana Kangwarnjit (Thailand), Maria Chatzistavrou (Switzerland), Kushal Birari (United States), Joon Kwon (South Korea), Chloe Fan (United States), and Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), among other distinguished professionals. This committee is dedicated to impartial and anonymous assessments, ensuring each elite brand is appraised with utmost fairness and integrity.

"In today's era, luxury transcends being merely a mark of status; it has become a benchmark," remarked Thomas. "The iLuxury Awards spearheads this evolution, honoring brands that resonate with the apex of societal distinction and paving the way for tomorrow's elites, promising the arrival of avant-garde luxury."

The 2024 iLuxury Awards extends a warm invitation to entries from across the globe for an exciting new competition that seeks to showcase the pinnacle of international luxury. Don't miss the Early Bird deadline on December 13, 2023, which offers a fantastic opportunity for global participants to enter at a lower entry fees rate and be part of this prestigious industry event. Join the awards in celebrating the essence of luxury on a global scale!

About iLuxury Awards

The iLuxury Awards is created by the International Awards Associate as a benchmark for seeking out the best brands that sets itself apart from the mainstream. Its mission is to honor and promote, an everlasting brand value for all winners by providing recognition and incentives through an international award medium in demonstrating excellence. The award indulges in services of luxurious entertainment, and specifies only the best accolades, traversing across sectors of advertising, designs, brands, goods and services.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.