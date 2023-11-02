Kyrgyz Republic: Joint Statement by the European Union Delegation and the Embassies of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States

November 2, 2023, Bishkek – On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, we stand together in support of journalists and media workers around the world and celebrate their invaluable contributions.

Journalists play a valued role in disseminating information, shedding light on critical issues, and amplifying voices that may otherwise go unheard. Their commitment to truth and accuracy empowers citizens with knowledge to make informed decisions and hold leaders accountable. A free and independent media maintains the integrity of democracy, rule of law, and good governance.

The Kyrgyz Republic’s independent media and vibrant civil society are not only part of its proud heritage – they are also a necessary ingredient for the country’s prosperous future. We look forward to working with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to safeguard its civil society and promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to continue their essential work.

###

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2 November as the “International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists” in General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/163. The Resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers. It also urges Member States to do their utmost to prevent violence against journalists and media workers, to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers, and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies. It further calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists.

By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 2 November, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases