Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,629 in the last 365 days.

2023 Walkley Book Award shortlisted finalists announced

The Walkley Foundation today announced the shortlist for the Walkley Book Award, part of Australia’s most prestigious journalism accolades, the Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism.

The Walkley Book Award celebrates Australian writers who take enduring subjects from news, eyewitness accounts, investigations and history. Their books bring readers immersive detail, clear analysis and new revelations.

Forty-three books were entered this year. Their subject matter ranged from true crime, politics and war to social issues, biography and investigative journalism. From these, nine books were longlisted in October, and of this selection, three have been shortlisted as finalists.

The 2023 Walkley Book Award shortlisted finalists announced today are (in alphabetical order):

  • Christine Kenneally, Ghosts of the Orphanage, Hachette Australia
  • Antony Loewenstein, The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World, Scribe Publications
  • Nick McKenzie, Crossing the Line, Hachette Australia

The winner of the Walkley Book Award will be announced as part of the 68th Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism on November 23.

A full list of Walkley Awards finalists is available at walkleys.com. See the nine books longlisted for this award here.

Subscribe to the Walkley email newsletter for news.

You can find information about the Walkley Awards judging process here and the Terms and Conditions of the Awards here. The Walkley Foundation has a mechanism for dealing with any conflict of interest, actual or perceived, that may arise during the judging process. The guidelines are based on the principle that all actual conflicts of interest are to be avoided and that even a perceived conflict may be damaging to all parties. You can read more about the conflict guidelines here.

For media enquiries contact Communications Manager James Gorman on james.gorman@walkleys.com 

You just read:

2023 Walkley Book Award shortlisted finalists announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more