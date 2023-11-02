The Walkley Foundation today announced the shortlist for the Walkley Book Award, part of Australia’s most prestigious journalism accolades, the Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism.

The Walkley Book Award celebrates Australian writers who take enduring subjects from news, eyewitness accounts, investigations and history. Their books bring readers immersive detail, clear analysis and new revelations.

Forty-three books were entered this year. Their subject matter ranged from true crime, politics and war to social issues, biography and investigative journalism. From these, nine books were longlisted in October, and of this selection, three have been shortlisted as finalists.

The 2023 Walkley Book Award shortlisted finalists announced today are (in alphabetical order):

Christine Kenneally , Ghosts of the Orphanage , Hachette Australia

Antony Loewenstein , The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World , Scribe Publications

Nick McKenzie , Crossing the Line , Hachette Australia

The winner of the Walkley Book Award will be announced as part of the 68th Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism on November 23.

A full list of Walkley Awards finalists is available at walkleys.com. See the nine books longlisted for this award here.

Subscribe to the Walkley email newsletter for news.

You can find information about the Walkley Awards judging process here and the Terms and Conditions of the Awards here. The Walkley Foundation has a mechanism for dealing with any conflict of interest, actual or perceived, that may arise during the judging process. The guidelines are based on the principle that all actual conflicts of interest are to be avoided and that even a perceived conflict may be damaging to all parties. You can read more about the conflict guidelines here.

For media enquiries contact Communications Manager James Gorman on james.gorman@walkleys.com