Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of Thomas Jefferson University’s MS in Healthcare Quality and Safety Program.

The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field. ” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, US, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Thomas Jefferson University’s MS in Healthcare Quality and Safety program through its College of Population Health for a three-year term.

In 2008, Thomas Jefferson University established the nation’s first college of population health, dedicated to eliminating health inequities through science, education, and leadership. It’s a point of pride for the entire University family, and a matter of importance to those it serves and educates.

“Equipping healthcare professionals with the skills to deliver high quality clinical care is key to improving health outcomes,” said Susan Aldridge, PhD, Interim President of Thomas Jefferson University. “Both are critical priorities at Jefferson, and integral to our academic and clinical missions.”

“The College of Population Health is proud to have been at the forefront of the effort to standardize healthcare quality and patient safety as an academic discipline,” said Billy Oglesby, PhD, MBA, MSPH, FACHE, Humana Dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health. “Providing a clear roadmap will help close care gaps that drive health inequities.”

“Healthcare administrators and clinical professionals are committed to the patients they serve,” said Mary R. Cooper, MD, JD, Program Director for the Healthcare Quality and Safety Program at Jefferson’s College of Population Health. “Our program provides them with the skills and experience they will need to succeed in transforming the healthcare system.”

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 143 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Jefferson

Nationally ranked, Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining healthcare and higher education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 42,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow’s professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical, and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College and Kanbar College of Design, Engineering, and Commerce, is a national doctoral research university that dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,400 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top healthcare systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia area, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 17 hospitals and over 50 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.



Brian Hickey

Jefferson

Senior Manager, News and Media

Thomas Jefferson University

267-582-5570

brian.hickey@jefferson.edu