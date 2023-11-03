Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the University of Cincinnati Master of Health Administration (MHA) Program.

The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field. ” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, US, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of the University of Cincinnati Online Executive MHA Program for a three-year term.

“We are thrilled to learn of the decision by CAHME to accredit our online Master of Health Administration program in the College of Allied Health Sciences at the University of Cincinnati. The dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff to prepare for and successfully receive initial accreditation is commendable and valued,” said Charity Accurso, PhD, MLS (ASCP), Interim Dean.

“We understand the significance of this award and are committed to maintaining the high standards that CAHME requires. CAHME accreditation is the benchmark by which programs are measured in this field and it assures our students that we are committed to delivering a high quality and innovative program that prepares them to be invaluable assets to their hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations. I am so proud of everyone involved and am looking forward to helping the program rise to new heights in the coming years.”

“This is a wonderful honor. It is through a collaborative interdisciplinary team that the program was able to achieve accreditation. The entire UC MHA program should be proud of achieving this designation. We look forward to working with CAHME in the future as we grow and expand our program.” Michelle Renee Chyatte, DrPh, MPH, UC MHA Program Director.”

“CAHME accreditation has been a goal for the UC MHA program since its inception in 2011. Today we are proud to have that excellence recognized and to join the ranks of the finest health care management programs in the country." - James R. Boex, PhD, MBA, Emeritus Professor, University of Cincinnati Academic Health Center & Founding Member, UC MHA Program

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 143 academic programs in management which have been broadly defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the University of Cincinnati

Established in 1819, the University of Cincinnati (UC) is a public research university with an enrollment of nearly 48,000 students and is ranked No. 4 in the nation for co-ops and internships by U.S. News & World Report. UC serves the people of Ohio, the nation, and the world as a premier public, urban research university dedicated to undergraduate, graduate, and professional education, experience-based learning, and research. We are committed to excellence and diversity in our students, faculty, staff, and all our activities. We provide an inclusive environment where innovation and freedom of intellectual inquiry flourish.

The UC MHA program, in collaboration with the Lindner College of Business, is a 100% online, 13 course, 40 credit-hour program. The UC MHA program was launched in 2011 and is housed within the College of Allied Health Sciences in the School of Social Work. The mission of the UC MHA program is to provide working professionals who might not have ready access to traditional educational routes with a high-quality experiential and practice-oriented curriculum in healthcare management, preparing them to serve as innovative, transformative, ethical healthcare leaders within teams, organizations, and health systems. We offer a competency-driven, evidence-based curriculum which, by including both academics and practitioners as faculty, encourages lifelong learning and is adaptive to the ever-changing healthcare environment. Our faculty are committed to discovery, integration, application, and student-centered teaching. They create an online learning environment that is research-based and service-oriented, which assures the best possible educational experience for all students.

For more information, visit UC CAHS MHA Program.