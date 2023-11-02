Talking Turkey Country/ American Music star Uncle Ryano Releases his new Holiday hit record “ The Turkey Fought Back”
The Turkey fought back is a Smash.”SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talking Turkey Country/ American Music star Uncle Ryano Releases his new Holiday hit record “ The Turkey Fought Back”.
— Billy Ray Cyrus
Country/American Music superstar Uncle Ryano presents his New holiday Hit record “ The Turkey Fought back.” Off his newly released album Voices in My Head. This song is perfect for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Currently Streaming On all platforms.
Bringing the Joy back to the Holidays. When you stream this song you will bring the Fun back through a dynamic parody “ The Day the Turkey Fought Back” . After watching a Kung Fu marathon The turkeys decide to seek their revenge . Your tummy will giggle in delight as you watch the cartoon music video via Youtube. This song will have you dancing through the kitchen and living rooms or even in your pickup truck. Reminds one of the old classic Grandma got run over by a reindeer.
Born to Major league pitching star Archie Reynolds, and Texas Actress/singer and beauty queen Theresa Reynolds, Ryan R. Reynolds aka Uncle Ryano was born July 7th 1971.His career started in 1993 , Over the next 15 years Ryano wrote several memorable songs for other artists, movies and TV shows. His major hit on imprint record was "Do I Ever Cross Your Mind","Cowboy Up", was the 1st official PRCA (Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association) album and also the anthem for the Boston Red Sox.2003-2004 Abel Kane was born. Founded by Ryano and fellow musician Jamey Perenot (Leeanne Rhymes, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift), they began the molding and reinvention of their favorite grooves. Pete Iannaconne (Barry White,Joss Stone, Shakira), joined the team in 2004, a world class bass maestro of the highest order. The three of them began the process of honing their sound and began playing venues in Nashville where the biggest acts in rock, pop and country were often spotted in the crowd.In 2008 Due to loss of family Ryano decided to step away from the music and focus on the meaning of life. For 15 years, Ryano and his amazing wife Melissa "baby" and daughter lived a simple life. 2021-2022, Ryano was informed that Billy Ray Cyrus wanted to connect with him about some old songs he had written. The two connected and through the process of retooling the old songs with replacement lines, it was decided that one of the replacement lines would make a great song by itself. And just like that "Twerkin' With a Twang" was born.Ryano reconnected with his dear friends Bryan Austin Cuevas, Renee Truex and Ira Dean (Trick Pony), and the music started rolling! Joining the team was Mark Nemer (Whitney Houston), Kim Keyes (Lionel Richie, Joe Cocker, Peter Cetera), Dane Bryant, DJ A\Villain, DJ KO, Jason Parfait (Harry Connick Jr), and before they knew it, they had cranked out (2) 12 song albums. The "Voices in My Head" Includes the hit “The Turkey fought back” and "New West '' , which were the 1st albums recorded in 18 years Under his Record label Bottle Rocket Records . 2023 Most recently joined Hope4Maui and Stormsar foundation in a benefit concert series to help those who were displaced in the Lahaina, Maui, HI fires Both albums are available on All streaming platforms
Uncle Ryano along with the Pr and Arts Agency are currently open for press and media interviews and bookings as well as collaboration. This holiday we hope you enjoy and add “The Turkey Fought back” to your playlist .
“ This song is so funny and clever I had to watch it four times just to catch everything.” - Barry Coffin ( Music Supervisor & #1 Songwriter)
“ Laughter is food for the soul.”- Uncle Ryano
