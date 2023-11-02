MM Culture Group Presents "Art & Cocktails Under The Stars" An Exhibition for Mixed Media Artist Jay Mikal+
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Mikal+, a proliﬁc mixed media artist, is capturing hearts and minds with his vibrant and spiritually infused creations. Drawing from a kaleidoscope of inﬂuences and profound spiritual encounters, Mikal's work transcends conventional aesthetics to offer viewers an extraordinary gateway to creativity and spiritual exploration.
In collaboration with MM Culture Group, guests will be invited to an enchanting evening of art, cocktails, and divine inspiration, scheduled for the sacred date of November 11th. This exclusive event, taking place at the luxurious Bezel WorldCenter in Miami, is designed to captivate the senses of discerning art and gastronomy enthusiasts. Adding to the allure of the evening are bespoke cocktails crafted by Shinju Whisky, promising a tantalizing journey for the taste buds. To complete the sensory immersion, the artist himself will curate the soundscape, setting the mood and atmosphere with a selection of music that mirrors the themes of his artwork.
"Art & Cocktail Under The Stars" promises to be a memorable evening, providing an opportunity for like-minded, high-end guests of Miami to come together, celebrate creativity, and engage in stimulating conversations.
About Jay Mikal+
Jay Mikal is a visionary mixed media artist known for his ability to merge bold colors, abstract imagery, and sacred materials into vibrant, spiritually infused works of art. His creations offer a unique gateway to creativity and profound spiritual experiences, transcending conventional aesthetics to ignite inspiration and meaningful spiritual exploration.
Mikal's artistic journey is a testament to the transformative power of art. His creations celebrate the magic that unfolds when one boldly ventures into the space where color and spirit dance together. Through his artwork, he extends an invitation to everyone to unlock their own potential for creativity, spiritual insight, and connection to the ethereal world.
For more information about Jay Mikal+ and to view his inspiring creations, please visit www.jaymikal.com.
Event Details:
Date: November 11, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: Bezel WorldCenter, Miami, FL
About MM Culture Group:
MM Culture Group is a premier cultural curator based in Miami, dedicated to creating immersive and memorable experiences that celebrate art, gastronomy, and the exploration of creativity. With a commitment to exclusivity and excellence, MM Culture Group brings together artists, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts to share in the joy of cultural expression.
For further information and ticket inquiries, please visit our website at www.mmculture.group or contact us at mmculturegroup@gmail.com.
