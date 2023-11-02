St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® & GRAMMY Winning Group TAKE 6 Partner to Impact Children & Families of St. Jude
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is proud to announce the addition of 10X Grammy award winning group TAKE 6 to Music Gives to St. Jude’s Kids, which provides a platform for music enthusiasts to connect their passion for music to the mission of St. Jude to continue leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
TAKE 6 (Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley) will incorporate St. Jude and its mission in their shows and events, donating proceeds from ticket sales, and by encouraging fans to support the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children. ®
As parents themselves, the members of TAKE 6 greatly appreciate and admire the work of St. Jude. TAKE 6 will be featured during Music Gives audio events and will participate in St. Jude Celebration of Hope in January 2024, which brings together music industry supporters, audio partners, media, celebrities, and content creators in support of this mission.
The partnership officially kicks off on November 4 with TAKE 6’s performance at the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall of the Germantown Performing Arts Center in Germantown, TN. For tickets, visit www.gpacweb.com or call 901-751-7500.
To donate monthly and receive your own T-shirt showing how #MusicGives to St. Jude kids, you can visit www.musicgives.org
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love, and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
TAKE 6
With 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, a Soul Train Award, and inductees in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, this musical phenomenon known as Take 6 since 1987 has been lauded by Quincy Jones as “the baddest vocal cats on the planet!” Known as the preeminent a capella act for over three decades, their lives individually and as a group reflect their musical messages of love, faith, hope, respect, and human kindness.
JoAnn Geffen
JAG Entertainment
+1 818-744-2044
jgeffen@jagpr.com