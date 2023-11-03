Barbell Logic Closes $2.3M Initial Series-A Round
Barbell Logic, Inc, the online strength, nutrition, and fitness coaching company, has closed a $2.3 million initial Series-A funding round. The funding comes on the heels of the company’s strategic shift to include Business-to-Business (B2B) and government sectors and solidifies its post-money valuation at an impressive $37.7 million.
Founded by Springfield native Matt Reynolds, Barbell Logic aims to redefine traditional personal training by delivering top-tier coaching through smartphones, making it accessible and affordable to a broad audience.
“The successful Series-A funding round helps validate our commitment to innovation in the fitness industry,” says Reynolds, who established the brick-and-mortar STRONG Gym in 2008 with his business partner William McNeely. Reynolds saw the move to online coaching as a way to deliver a superior professional coaching experience through smartphones to anyone, anywhere, any time, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional personal training.
Barbell Logic is now actively seeking an additional $1.7 million in capital over the next four months, with two more prospective closing dates to fill a $4 million series A capital raise.
About Barbell Logic: Founded in 2016, Barbell Logic has experienced 100% growth in its eighth year. Employing 23 full-time staff members and collaborating with approximately 50 contracted coaches in its B2C business, the company has developed proprietary software, business services, and educational courses, empowering coaches as private entrepreneurs. Recent expansions to license its proprietary coaching platform, TurnKey Coach, to the B2B and Government sectors reflect its vision for the company’s future growth.
