Barbell Logic, Inc Announces Air Force Small Business Award
Online Tech Company Takes On Military’s Physical Preparedness CrisisSPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbell Logic, Inc today announced the award of a $1.25 million contract as part of the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The award partners the company with Air Force Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Units, whose main role is to detect, disarm, and dispose of bombs and other explosive threats. The SBIR program will leverage Barbell Logic’s innovative technological solutions to private fitness coaching to address the EOD units’ rigorous physical requirements, improving hundreds of Airmen’s physical fitness scores while also addressing the units’ overall readiness to deploy and reducing non-combat-related injuries.
Of the chance to work within the military, Barbell Logic Founder and CEO Matt Reynolds said, “The opportunity to bring professional strength and conditioning services and education to hundreds of Service Men and Women is truly humbling. I believe this is the first big step to improving the lives and safety of all our service members.”
The cornerstone of the SBIR award is Barbell Logic’s proprietary software, marketed in the private sector as TurnKey Coach, which will provide a coaching platform and data tracking for the Airmen. In turn, the SBIR award will help improve the software for widespread use among the armed forces.
About Barbell Logic, Inc: Barbell Logic provides an online solution for private strength and conditioning coaching, connecting professional coaches to clients all over the world, and provides a fully-online educational pathway for people to become a Professional Barbell Coach. Founded in 2016, Barbell Logic has developed proprietary software, business services, and educational courses that have helped hundreds thrive as private coaches and business owners. Through its business services platform, marketed as TurnKey Coach, it hopes to expand this success to the entire fitness industry.
About SBIR: The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a competitive Federal Research and Development program that supports domestic small businesses with the potential for commercialization. Its mission is to “support scientific excellence and technological innovation through the investment of Federal research funds in critical American priorities to build a strong national economy.” Currently, eleven Federal agencies whose R&D budgets exceed $100 million participate in the SBIR program, including the Department of Defense.
###
Matt Reynolds
Barbell Logic Inc
+1 417-350-2985
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok