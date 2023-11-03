Submit Release
JoCo is back with a new video for his new single "Letting Go"

Letting Go

JoCo continues to release more new music with new visual and state that he has a lot more coming.

BERWYN HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATE, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JoCo is back with a new music video for his recently released single "Letting Go".

"Letting Go" explores how JoCo pushes through excitement and disappointment as opportunities materialize and evaporate, inspired by a major record label unexpectedly canceling JoCo's initial meeting with them.

The "Letting Go" video continues the dynamic collaboration with Director Prezzy King IV of Hustle Firm Entertainment seen in their debut video "Mirror Talks," which premiered on September 28th 2023.

“Letting Go” was produced by multi-platinum producer Mark Henry in collaboration with Eve Nelson on the piano and Naxo Lara on the violin.

The “Letting Go” video is available on YouTube, Apple Music Video, and Tidal. The song is available on all major music streaming platforms.

