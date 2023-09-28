Submit Release
DMV artist JoCo releases his debut video “Mirror Talk”

JoCo

BERWYN HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JoCo rapper- lyricist based out of the Washington DC area debuts his official music video for “Mirror Talk” directed by Prezzy King IV of Hustle Firm Entertainment. “Mirror Talk” is a song of self reflection by the former U.S. Marine JoCo covering his hardships and hopes , and getting through life’s disappointments by continuing to believe in himself. “In this song I put forward everyday struggles that people can relate to” says JoCo.

The track is Produced by New York City based Michael Piroli.

The 3 minute video focuses on the songs narrative, in a suburban setting.

“Mirror Talk” is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or promotional opportunities, please contact: Bernadette O’Reilly: jocomgmtteam@gmail.com, 917 450 6482.

Hustle Firm Entertainment is an innovative Production Co that develops local standout talent and the home of Kulture Links podcast.

