Whatcom County nursing assistant suspended on charges of second-degree rape

For immediate release: November 1, 2023 (23-143)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health has suspended the license of Whatcom County registered nursing assistant Nathaniel M. Miller (NA00125752) pending further legal action.

Miller has been charged with second-degree rape, a class A felony sex offense.

Miller cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov); copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

