St. Johnsbury Barracks / Suspicious circumstances

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A4007949

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2023 - 10/28/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Corinth and Topsham

INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious circumstances

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Between Oct. 26-28, the Vermont State Police received three reports of suspicious circumstances in the area of Corinth and Topsham. The commonality across these reports was the description of a white vehicle, variously described as a Toyota RAV4 and an older model Subaru Forester. No one was harmed or threatened during any of these encounters, but individuals did report that the incidents left them concerned about their safety.

The Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Bureau of Criminal Investigations have conducted follow-up investigation on these reports and performed high-visibility patrols in the area. In one instance, troopers were able to speak with the owner of the vehicle afterward and found the individual had been hunting in the area with permission from the landowner. The state police is aware of community concerns regarding these reports, and investigators also acknowledge that individuals may have varying perceptions regarding interactions with strangers. At this time, VSP has been unable to substantiate any connection between these incidents or that any criminal violations have transpired. State police are not aware of a current threat to public safety relating to these reports.

Troopers encourage people to follow the advice of “see something, say something.” The Vermont State Police thoroughly investigates reports of suspicious activity. Evaluating information for potential patterns and commonalities is part of the investigative process. Anyone with information about these incidents or who sees a suspicious white vehicle as described above in the areas surrounding Corinth and Topsham is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police for further investigation by calling the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or leaving an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -