Governor Janet Mills tonight issued the following statement on President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Lewiston on Friday:
“I deeply appreciate President Biden’s unwavering support of us in the wake of last week’s horrific tragedy. By visiting us in our time of need, the President and First Lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine - and for that I am profoundly grateful.”
