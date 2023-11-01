CBP officers seize 12 weapons, 24 magazines, 68 rounds at Eagle Pass Port of Entry in outbound enforcement action

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized 12 weapons, 24 magazines, 68 rounds of ammunition in a single outbound enforcement action.

“This significant outbound enforcement action illustrates CBP’s ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission and helping to keep our border communities safe,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Displayed on a table are 12 weapons of various calibers seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Camino Real International Bridge when CBP officers conducting outbound examinations referred a southbound pickup truck hauling a utility trailer for secondary inspection. Upon further examination, including the use of canines and non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered 12 weapons, 24 magazines, 68 rounds of various calibers hidden within the conveyance.

CBP seized the weapons, magazines and ammunition. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.