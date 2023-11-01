Derby Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information.

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5005274

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 to 10/31/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafoe Road, Holland

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Deborah Fortin

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyon Road, Holland

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/1/23 at approximately 1411 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Burglary on Lafoe Road in Holland. Investigation revealed that a 62-inch Samsung TV, a brand new grill/ smoker still in the box, and an antique sickle bar were taken from the residence. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at

vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881