Derby Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5005274

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 to 10/31/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafoe Road, Holland

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown

 

VICTIM: Deborah Fortin

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyon Road, Holland

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/1/23 at approximately 1411 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Burglary on Lafoe Road in Holland. Investigation revealed that a 62-inch Samsung TV, a brand new grill/ smoker still in the box, and an antique sickle bar were taken from the residence.  Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at 

vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

