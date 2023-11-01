Derby Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5005274
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 to 10/31/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafoe Road, Holland
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Deborah Fortin
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyon Road, Holland
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/1/23 at approximately 1411 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Burglary on Lafoe Road in Holland. Investigation revealed that a 62-inch Samsung TV, a brand new grill/ smoker still in the box, and an antique sickle bar were taken from the residence. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at
vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881