AHAH Capacity Grants

Commerce seeks to award up to $1,000,000.00 in $25,000 grants to support capacity-building efforts that fulfill the legislative requirements in Chapter 216, 2022 Laws PV. Specifically, the law directs Commerce to fund “community support services provider and housing provider capacity-building grants to further the state’s interests of enhancing the ability of community support services providers and housing providers to deliver community support services and permanent supportive housing; and assure that an initial infrastructure is established to create strong networks of community support services providers and housing providers.” Funds granted to qualified applicants through this procurement must be used for capacity-building activities within the scope of legislation as cited above.

In particular, COMMERCE will consider applications that meet the minimum qualifications and focus on one of the pathways below:

Adding Foundational Community Supports- This pathway allows agency to research, plan, and take the first steps to add FCS to their book of business. Enhancing capacity to provide FCS –This enhances the ability of current FCS providers to operate by evaluating and purchasing (if needed) billing software, training administrative staff, and evaluating ongoing compliance processes. Establishing or Strengthening Partnerships-This pathway equips providers to establish lasting partnerships that will enhance the PSH network. Enhancing the quality of PSH services- This pathway helps providers align with the PSH fidelity model by incorporating service enhancements designed to address the health-related social needs of participants. Becoming a Community Behavioral Health Agency (CBHA)-This pathway allows agencies to pursue becoming a CBHA with a scope of practice that allows them to bill Medicaid for supported employment and supportive housing services. After becoming a CBHA, agencies have a streamlined pathway to add FCS services to their book of business.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00pm PST on Monday, November 27, 2023.

