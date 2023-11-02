The Foundation for a Drug-Free World warns communities about dangers of new synthetic drug

DEA photo of the synthetic drug eutylone Free booklet on synthetic drugs, their harms and effects Drug-Free World event in the House of Representatives on synthetic drugs

Eutylone, known as “boot” on the street, is a new synthetic drug causing deaths, particularly in Florida and Maryland, now also seen in the Nation’s Capital.

It is a race against time to educate our communities about these deadly drugs and their effects by getting this information into as many hands as possible.” — Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC