Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers new information to senior citizens on the little-known dangers of marijuana

Percentage of THC increase in average marijuana over the decades. Some now have well over 30% of THC. Free booklet on marijuana

Legalization of marijuana in many states has lead to perceptions that it is always safe. Risks of the drug were covered featuring current scientific data.

Daily cannabis use was associated with increased odds of psychotic disorder compared with never users, increasing to nearly five-times increased odds for daily use of high-potency types of cannabis.” — Marta Di Forti, PhD, King's College, London