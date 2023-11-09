Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers new information to senior citizens on the little-known dangers of marijuana
Percentage of THC increase in average marijuana over the decades. Some now have well over 30% of THC.
Legalization of marijuana in many states has lead to perceptions that it is always safe. Risks of the drug were covered featuring current scientific data.
Daily cannabis use was associated with increased odds of psychotic disorder compared with never users, increasing to nearly five-times increased odds for daily use of high-potency types of cannabis.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World presented new information at a senior citizen center in Washington, DC. Many had questions concerning using marijuana for pain relief. Many senior citizens suffer from various kinds of body pains but had reservations about going along with the suggestion to try marijuana. By the end of the presentation many said they felt they had enough data to make an informed decision regarding marijuana usage.
Arguing that “legal drug” does not necessarily mean “safe drug,” the Foundation for a Drug-Free World presented scientific studies and data on the dangers of today’s marijuana.
The biggest surprise to most attending the presentation was that today’s marijuana has been tailored to have a much higher THC (the chemical in marijuana that causes the intoxicating effect) level than naturally grown marijuana. The marijuana sold in the 1970s had 1-3% THC levels. Today’s plants have been cultured to have 20-30% THC levels. This is important, according to presenter Thalia Ghiglia of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC, because studies show the higher the THC level, the more potential for abuse, addiction, and other harmful effects. The data that is coming out is quite shocking.
The Netherlands put a cap on marijuana potency at 15% over 12 years ago. They addressed this issue after suffering from social problems caused by this new higher THC marijuana. In the 1970’s they legalized marijuana. In 2011 they reclassified marijuana with more than 15% THC as a hard drug like heroin and cocaine.
The Yale School of Medicine covered this issue on August 30, 2023, in an article entitled, “Not Your Grandmother’s Marijuana: Rising THC Concentrations in Cannabis Can Pose Devastating Health Risks.”
Ghiglia discussed a recent study which found that those using marijuana with high- potency were more likely to suffer from psychosis. According to the study, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, “Daily cannabis use was associated with increased odds of psychotic disorder compared with never users, increasing to nearly five-times increased odds for daily use of high-potency types of cannabis.”
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers free booklets and videos for download which cover information about various drugs including a booklet exclusively on marijuana. In order to provide scientific data to help people make better informed decisions, the Foundation offers their Truth About Drugs materials free to anyone who is interested. Information on downloading free booklets and videos and ordering other educational materials can be found at www.drugfreeworld.org. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit, international drug education program sponsored by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists around the world.
Thalia Ghiglia
Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC
