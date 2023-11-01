Upcountry Maui Disaster Recovery Center to Close Oct. 31

HONOLULU – The Upcountry Maui Disaster Recovery Center will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, but FEMA specialists are still available to help with your applications and direct you to local, state and federal assistance programs.



The Upcountry center’s location:



Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center (Lower Multi-Purpose Room)

91 Pukalani Street

Makawao, HI 96768

Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Oct. 29

Oct. 30—31: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Two other Disaster Recovery Centers remain open in Kahului and Lāhainā. Find their address at

fema.gov/DRC.



At the Disaster Recovery Center, survivors of the Aug. 8 high winds and wildfires on Maui can get information or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations. You can also learn about the next steps in your recovery although you do not need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance.

Even with the scheduled closing, help from FEMA is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Operators speak many languages and lines are open from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your

language.



It is important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your recovery.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Thursday, Nov. 9. Here are the ways to apply:

▪ Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

▪ Use the FEMA mobile app; or

▪ Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

▪ For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, go to

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI&list=PL720Kw_OojlKOhtKG7HM_0n_kEawus6F

C&index=6



For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org and

fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You

may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.