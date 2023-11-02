Holly Margl Wins First Place for Her Book Witnessing Grief at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023
The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.
It is a privilege to be recognized for the tenacity and lifeblood that went into creating Witnessing Grief.”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Margl is a winner of a First Place Award at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for her book titled Witnessing Grief: Inviting Trauma and Loss to Our Coaching Conversations, An Enneagram Perspective. The book is honored in the Nonfiction Health & Wellness - Psychology category.
Holly is also the winner of two Second Place Awards at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for Witnessing Grief: Inviting Trauma and Loss to Our Coaching Conversations, An Enneagram Perspective, and honored in the Nonfiction Health & Wellness - Mental Health and Nonfiction Self-Help - Relationships & Communication categories.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process."
Holly Margl says, "It is a privilege to be recognized for the tenacity and lifeblood that went into creating Witnessing Grief. I hope this award inspires others to pursue their own literary, personal, and professional passions."
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Holly Margl as the winner of a First Place Award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Ms Margl should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."
Witnessing Grief is among those to be featured in Times Square during the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners. The videos will play on billboards and will highlight the season’s winners.
For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Holly Margl, award-winning author of "Witnessing Grief; Inviting Trauma and Loss to Our Coaching Conversations, An Enneagram Perspective," is more than a name in the coaching realm; she's a beacon for those navigating the waters of grief, trauma, and the Enneagram. With the prestigious titles of International Coaching Federation Master Certified Coach (MCC) and Advanced Certified Mentor Coach (ACMC) to her name, Holly's expertise is recognized globally. Learn more about Holly at witnessinggrief.com.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
