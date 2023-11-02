Holly Margl Wins First Place for Her Book Witnessing Grief at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023

Holly Margl, author of Witnessing Grief BookFest Award Winner

Holly Margl, author of Witnessing Grief

Witnessing Grief by Holly Margl BookFest Award Winner

Witnessing Grief by Holly Margl

First Place The BookFest Awards

First Place The BookFest Awards

The BookFest logo

The BookFest

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

It is a privilege to be recognized for the tenacity and lifeblood that went into creating Witnessing Grief.”
— Holly Margl
SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Margl is a winner of a First Place Award at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for her book titled Witnessing Grief: Inviting Trauma and Loss to Our Coaching Conversations, An Enneagram Perspective. The book is honored in the Nonfiction Health & Wellness - Psychology category.

Holly is also the winner of two Second Place Awards at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for Witnessing Grief: Inviting Trauma and Loss to Our Coaching Conversations, An Enneagram Perspective, and honored in the Nonfiction Health & Wellness - Mental Health and Nonfiction Self-Help - Relationships & Communication categories.

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process."

Holly Margl says, "It is a privilege to be recognized for the tenacity and lifeblood that went into creating Witnessing Grief. I hope this award inspires others to pursue their own literary, personal, and professional passions."

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Holly Margl as the winner of a First Place Award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Ms Margl should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."

Witnessing Grief is among those to be featured in Times Square during the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners. The videos will play on billboards and will highlight the season’s winners.

For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Holly Margl, award-winning author of "Witnessing Grief; Inviting Trauma and Loss to Our Coaching Conversations, An Enneagram Perspective," is more than a name in the coaching realm; she's a beacon for those navigating the waters of grief, trauma, and the Enneagram. With the prestigious titles of International Coaching Federation Master Certified Coach (MCC) and Advanced Certified Mentor Coach (ACMC) to her name, Holly's expertise is recognized globally. Learn more about Holly at witnessinggrief.com.

ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Holly Margl Wins First Place for Her Book Witnessing Grief at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
Company/Organization
Black Chateau
PO Box 721090
Norman, Oklahoma, 73070-4841
United States
+1 213-444-1958
Visit Newsroom
About

About Black Château: Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm. The company specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. It created The BookFest®, a biannual bookish adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises.

Visit Black Château Enterprises.

More From This Author
Holly Margl Wins First Place for Her Book Witnessing Grief at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023
Jingle Books: A Holiday Tradition for Booklovers
Forthcoming Party Game Celebrates 35-year-old Horror Writers Association
View All Stories From This Author